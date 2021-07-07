Zack Snyder shares pictures from the sets of 'Army of the Dead' prequel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Justice League director Zack Snyder on Thursday left fans of his hit film "Army of the Dead" excited by announcing that a prequel would soon release on Netflix.
He said said the upcoming film is an action-packed prequel to "Army of the Dead" which he had directed.
"Army of Thieves" is directed Matthias Schweighöfer who also stars in the film.
