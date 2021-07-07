 
close
Wed Jul 07, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2021

Zack Snyder shares pictures from the sets of 'Army of the Dead' prequel

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Zack Snyder shares pictures from the sets of Army of the Dead prequel

Justice League director Zack Snyder on Thursday left fans of his hit film "Army of  the Dead" excited by announcing that a prequel  would soon release on Netflix.

He said said the upcoming film is an action-packed prequel to "Army of the Dead" which he had directed.

"Army of Thieves" is directed Matthias Schweighöfer who also stars in the film.

Check out some pictures shared by Zack below

Zack Snyder shares pictures from the sets of Army of the Dead prequel


Zack Snyder shares pictures from the sets of Army of the Dead prequel


Zack Snyder shares pictures from the sets of Army of the Dead prequel


Zack Snyder shares pictures from the sets of Army of the Dead prequel


Latest News

More From Entertainment