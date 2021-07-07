BTS drops official teaser for ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

BTS has shaken fans into a frenzy with the teaser release of their upcoming single Permission to Dance.

BTS has finally dropped their official teaser for the upcoming Permission to Dance track.



The song is co-written alongside renowned Hollywood singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and will be released on July 9th at 1 p.m. KST time.

Check it out below:

The boys even posted a collective video to mark the teaser’s release and also announced intentions to feature in next week's episode of Fallon Tonight.





