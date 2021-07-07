BTS drops official teaser for ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS has shaken fans into a frenzy with the teaser release of their upcoming single Permission to Dance.
The song is co-written alongside renowned Hollywood singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and will be released on July 9th at 1 p.m. KST time.
The boys even posted a collective video to mark the teaser’s release and also announced intentions to feature in next week's episode of Fallon Tonight.