Wed Jul 07, 2021
July 7, 2021

BTS drops official teaser for ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

Wed, Jul 07, 2021
BTS has shaken fans into a frenzy with the teaser release of their upcoming single Permission to Dance.

BTS has finally dropped their official teaser for the upcoming Permission to Dance track.

The song is co-written alongside renowned Hollywood singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and will be released on July 9th at 1 p.m. KST time.

Check it out below:

The boys even posted a collective video to mark the teaser’s release and also announced intentions to feature in next week's episode of Fallon Tonight.


