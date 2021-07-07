Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passes away, aged 98

Legendary Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar has passed away in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.



The announcement of his death was made through his official Twitter account. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," says the tweet.

Kumar was hospitalized last Wednesday after he felt short of breath. He was hospitalised for the second time in a month.

After receiving healthcare with oxygen support, his condition was stable on June 6 - the first time he was admitted to the hospital.

His fans were informed about his improved health through his Twitter account: "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days."

Later on June 11, he was sent home.

Dilip Kumar visited the hospital several times with numerous illnesses ranging from kidney pain to pneumonia. He celebrated his 94th birthday in hospital. He was being treated for fever and a swollen leg.