Gigi Hadid writes an open letter to paparazzi and fan accounts

Gigi Hadid said she wants her daughter Khai to choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age as the supermodel penned an open letter to the media and paparazzi.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Gigi shared the letter in which she requested the press and her fan pages to blur the face of her daughter out of images if and when she is caught on camera.

She also thanked paparazzi who have been respectful since she asked them to keep a distance while she walked with the stroller since her first trip to New York with Khai.