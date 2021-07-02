 
Fri Jul 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 2, 2021

Salma Hayek captures hearts as she rocks unusual dress to show off her grace

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Salma Hayek captures hearts as she rocks unusual dress to show off her grace

Hollywood star Salma Hayek looked amazing as she wore an awe-inspiring red Kurti while soaking up the sun at a beach on Thursday.

The 54-year-old actress sizzled in Gucci's dress which fell just above her knees and billowed in the breeze. It had dark blue details and had two tassels which hung from her neck.

The Desperado star was looking beach ready in chic outfit as she took a stroll in  the broad daylight with a woman.

She paired the patterned garment with a chunky gold necklace and a black leather cross body bag which she carried over her shoulder.

Salma Hayek captures hearts as she rocks unusual dress to show off her grace

Hayek also took preventive measures amid pandemic as she  wore a face mask for the beach outing. Her brunette locks flowed in a natural wave down her shoulder and back and she donned a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

Salma Hayek's outing comes as last month the actress revealed she finds peace by finding time to meditate with her beloved Southern white-faced owl named Kering, who she rescued just two years ago.

