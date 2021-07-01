Annie Murphy opens up about battling depression last year

Annie Murphy shared her experiencing depression when the COVID-19 pandemic began

Canadian actor Annie Murphy is wearing her heart on her sleeve and sharing details about her mental health.

The Schitt’s Creek actor spoke to The Zoe Report about her experiencing depression when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"My mom was like, 'You're crying 12 times a day hysterically, to the point where your teeth are chattering. That's not normal,' " she said.

"I was like, 'Damn it, I'm depressed.' "

"A lot of people are going to think that I sound like I'm playing a tiny violin for myself,” she went on to say.

'Oh, you're rich and famous. Why the [expletive] are you sad? You have nothing to be sad about.' But I'm not going to post photos of me covered in my own snot, lying on the floor, unable to get up. I don't want people to have to see that,” she went on to say.

“As excited as I was to get this huge part on, I do not think if I had gone to work when I was supposed to go to work, I would have been able to do my job,” she added.

"I do not cry every single day on the floor 12 times. I am able to focus on other things in my life," she said. "Now, honestly, if a friend's like, 'I'm having a really hard time,' I'm like, 'Get on drugs. Get on drugs!' You don't have to be on drugs for the whole time,” she said.