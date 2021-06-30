UK deputy speaker thanks Pakistani doctors, nurses for services during pandemic

Dame Eleanor Laing, British Deputy Speaker of the House of Common with local leaders.

British Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, Dame Eleanor Laing, thanked Pakistani doctors and nurses for their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Conservative MP and deputy speaker of the House of Commons said last year, due to a full lockdown, has been difficult for everyone but there are also those who excelled with their service of humanity, and by saving the lives of others.

She was speaking at an event to celebrate the election victory of Councilor Syed Saqlain Raza from the Chigwell Ward Epping on the Conservative seat.

"When you look at the National Health Service (NHS) there is a very large proportion of Pakistani doctors and nurses who have worked hard to look after the vulnerable and to save lives," she said.

"I am saying thank you to the whole community".

She said that the success of Councilor Syed Saqlain Raza, on a traditional Tory seat, was a celebration of the integration of Pakistani communities in the UK.

Th deputy speaker said all communities showed care and demonstrated unity during the pandemic and worked closely “over the difficult year”.

"I know it has been a very difficult time in Pakistan and this awful virus is taking its toll as it has done here in Britain. I hope we will be able to visit Pakistan soon once we are able to travel. Pakistan is a fascinating country and I would like to see it.

“Conservative Friends of Pakistan have been a source of enormous support for us in Epping Forest. We have won a great many seats with help from Pakistanis," she added.

Syed Qamar Raza said in his speech that it’s no more true that Pakistanis are attached only with the Labour Party.

"Pakistanis are playing a key role now in Conservative politics and thousands of Pakistanis have joined Conservative party to play their role for our shared values of hard work, success and development. The recent local elections have shown that Conservative party is the home of Pakistanis," said Raza.