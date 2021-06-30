Britney Spears ‘fighting for herself’ amid conservatorship battle

Pop star Britney Spears is 'feeling nervous' as she awaits the ruling in her conservatorship case, days after testifying in court.



An insider shared details about what thesinger is up to ahead of the verdict by a judge in her conservatorship case.

The source told HollywoodLife: “It’s been years leading up to this moment. She’s really fighting for herself,” they said, adding that she is “feeling nervous.”

“Her fans have given her tremendous strength. She reads a lot of what the fans are saying and the positive comments are what are getting her through this tough time for her,” the grapevine added.

In the June 23 hearing, Spears had dropped bombshells against her father Jamie Spears for controlling her life and estate, comparing him to a ‘trafficker’ and claiming he ‘should be in jail.’