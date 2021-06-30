 
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian turns heads as she rocks skimpy black dress for outing in Rome

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Kim Kardashian turns heads as she rocks skimpy black dress for outing in Rome

Kim Kardashian amazed fans with her chic appearance in in Rome, looking  gorgeous in  plunging black dress.

The reality TV, 40, star set pulses racing in black outfit as she ventured out of her hotel on Tuesday to attend a meeting at Fendi HQ in Rome.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' put her stunning beauty on display in black outfit during her outing in the city.

The mum-of-four seemingly flouted the Vatican's strict dress code as she paid a visit to the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church alongside supermodel Kate Moss earlier this week.

Kanye West's estranged wife wowed in a plunging black midi dress that flattered Kardashian's famous physique. She layered up her look with a knit burgundy shrug and strolled down the cobblestone streets in a pair of ultra strappy heels that wound around her ankles and up her calves.

The KKW Beauty founder let her lengthy raven locks flow out from a cap. She also wore sunglasses to keep her eyes concealed.

Kim Kardashian appeared to be in a chipper mood as she was seen waving at passersby before slipping into the backseat of a chauffeured SUV.

