Dwayne Johnson touches on the ‘heartbreaking’ loss of loved ones

Action hero Dwayne Johnson recently spoke out at length about his fears surrounding death and the loss of a loved one during a gut wrenching chat.

The actor highlighted his feelings regarding death and the loss of a loved one in a People’s magazine interview.

He shared a clip of the interview to Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Any loss of a loved one is always heartbreaking. That’s the beauty and pain of the cycle of life.”

“My old man died so quick, I never had a shot to say goodbye or say thanks for all the lessons. Maybe I’ll see him down the road and thank him then.”

“Til then let’s try and remember the good stuff about our lost loved ones - and if you guys had a complicated dynamic with your dad (or parent) like I did, well lets continue to work on that and trust the process along the way.”

