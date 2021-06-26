Ed Sheeran says daughter Lyra is ‘the best thing that happened’ to him

Ed Sheeran is gushing over his and wife Cherry Seaborn's daughter Lyra in a new interview and how she has changed his life.



While in conversation with SiriusXM, the Perfect singer spoke about how despite the challenges that come with fatherhood, it is all worth it.

“It is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it,” shared Sheeran.

“There’s difficult days, there’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it,” he went on to say.

Sharing how he manages his dad duties with work, the singer said: “I’m very structured with my day now so like usually if I was in the studio I would just kind of work until it was done. I feel like with a kid you need a structured workday. You can’t be working until 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said.

Talking about his previous statement of how his daughter cries when he sings, he said she has since then stopped doing that.

“Oddly enough, since I said that, she actually stopped crying when I play a tune. I don’t know if it’s because she recognizes my voice but I’ve been playing her some of the new stuff and yeah, she’s just cool now,” he said.