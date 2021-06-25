Jonny Lee Miller to play John Major in 'The Crown'

Actor Jonny Lee Miller is joining the cast of hit Netflix series "The Crown", in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major.

Miller's casting as Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, was announced in a post on "The Crown's" official Twitter page on Friday.



Miller is known television series "Elementary", "Dexter" and "Smith".



The former husband of Angelina Jolie is also known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film "Trainspotting".



Miller, 48, shot to fame in "Trainspotting", which followed Edinburgh drug addicts Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie. Based on the novel by Irvine Welsh, it gained a cult following and a sequel was released in 2017.