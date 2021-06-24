 
Princess Diana actress voices support for Britney Spears

Princess Diana actress voices support for Britney Spears

Britney Spears is  frustrated  with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years.

The pop star has been under a court-appointed conservatorship, or guardianship, since 2008. On Wednesday, she is made a personal address to the Los Angeles judge who is handling the conservatorship.

Millions of her fans took to social media to express solidarity with  the singer.

"The Crown" actress Emma Corrin also took to Instagram to show her support to  the singer.

Taking to her Instagram story, the British actress who played  Princess Diana in "The Crown" shared  a  news item about  Britney's case with hashtag "FreeBritney".

Princess Diana actress voices support for Britney Spears


