Cara Delevingne shares what made her not get plastic surgery

Cara Delevingne shared how she dabbled between getting plastic surgery.

In an appearance on Make it Reign, the model expressed how she previously contemplated getting plastic surgery but decided against it as she did not think she could come clean with it to the public.

She added that has always advocated to being honest about her life but felt that she would not be able to talk about it to the public.

"I get it because it comes from a place of deep insecurity," she shared.

"Like ever since I was a kid, I was like, ‘I wanna have a breast augmentation because they are uneven.'"

"I've gotten close to thinking about it and luckily at that moment go, ‘Well, if I was to do it, then I don't think I could be honest about it,'" she shared.

"And then that would be a problem because I just think that young girls or young boys even, need to know that some things aren't naturally obtainable, you know, which is fine.

"That's the model of modern science and that's okay, it's great,

"But, just what makes it more sad is that people just can't really talk about it.

"I would've had something done if I didn't represent what I represent,

"I thought it was more important to not do something because I wanted to represent not doing something, but that doesn't mean I don't want to."