Michael B. Jordan to change name of rum label after cultural appropriation accusations

'We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of,' said Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan said he is in the process of considering a name change of his rum brand after allegations of cultural appropriation surfaced against him.



Apologising for his move, the Black Panther actor assured fans he will rename the alcohol brand name.

Taking to Instagram Stories, "I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on."

"Last few days has been a lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations," he continued. "We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming."

"We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of," he concluded.

The Creed Star drew flak for naming his high-end alcohol brand "J'Ouvert" meaning the freeing of enslaved people in the Caribbean and Trinbagonian culture.

Meanwhile, weighing in on the matter, Nicki Minaj wrote, "I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive -- but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper."