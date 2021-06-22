Anya Taylor-Joy fixes Cara Delevingne’s dress in a touching display of friendship

Actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne have left the world in awe with their strong friendship.

In a touching show of female solidarity, the Queen’s Gambit actor rushed to the Paper Town star during the Dior Cruise 2022 show to help her with a minor wardrobe malfunction.

After the fashion icon's silk fringe dress became tangled, the Emma actor swooped in to fix it for her and the heart-touching moment of girl power was caught on camera and instantly went viral on the internet.

Twenty-eight-year-old Delevingne shared the clip on her Instagram and tagged Taylor-Joy, 25, while penning a heartfelt caption for her.

“Find people that will tell you when you have something in your teeth, and when you need it most, tell you things you may not want to hear,” she wrote.

“Connection is the only way we can learn and grow so be the women that fixes another women’s [sic] crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was crooked. Also wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste,” she added.

