Billie Eilish and Lorde bonded over the pressure of being teen stars

Globally-renowned singer Lorde is sharing details of the close friendship she shares with singer Billie Eilish and how they bonded over the similar struggles they faced reaching the peak of stardom as teenagers.

While in conversation with BBC Radio 1, the Kiwi singer, 24, who was born as Ella Yelich-O’Connor, said she and 19-year-old Eilish both faced the same struggle of being in the spotlight at young age.

“We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She’s so, so sweet. There’s only a handful of people who understand what that’s like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain,” said Lorde.

“Obviously [Eilish is] pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing. Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She’s just doing such a good job,” she added.