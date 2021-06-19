Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, match no 30

The Islamabad United and Multan Sultans — the two top-performing teams of Pakistan Super League 2021 — will take on each other in the last league match of the tournament tonight, aiming to continue the momentum ahead of the play-off stage.

While Islamabad is confirmed as the top team on the points table, Multan is also almost certain at being second place to ensure a place in the qualifier.

Both teams are on a winning spree in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament, entering encounters with back-to-back wins.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 11pm.



