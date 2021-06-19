PSL 2021: Which teams are likely to make it to the play-offs?

File photo.

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars, who were at one time looked set to cruise into the play-off stage, are now at the brink of elimination from the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition after four consecutive defeats.

The Qalandars have now pinned their hopes on Quetta Gladiators' win against Karachi Kings tonight to proceed to the next stage.

The Sohail Akhtar-led side finished the league stage with 10 points in 10 matches after winning five and losing five games and have an abysmal net run rate (NRR) of -0.589.

Two other teams are on the table with 10 points as well. Peshawar Zalmi has completed its quota of league matches and earned 10 points with an NRR of 0.586. The Multan Sultans have an NRR of 1.192 and are scheduled to play their last league match against Islamabad United tonight.

Logically, Multan with a mammoth NRR looks certain to qualify, yet mathematically, confirmation is awaited. The only way they could be eliminated is if Islamabad beats them by as big a margin as 300+ runs – which seems impossible in cricketing logic.

Karachi has eight points in nine games and has an NRR of -0.212. If they manage to beat Quetta Gladiators, they’ll also jump to 10 points on the table.

With the Kings already sporting a better NRR than the Qalandars, a win against Gladiators will get them to the play-offs and the Qalandars will be eliminated along with the Quetta Gladiators.

If the Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings, the Lahore Qalandars will join Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar in the play-off stage as the fourth-placed team on the table.