'Games of Thrones' star wants an end to supply of weapons to Israel

British actress Lena Headey on Wednesday used her Instagram account to voice support for the people of Palestine.

The actress shared a screenshot of a tweet which contained a news item headlined, "Pro-Palestine Italian port workers refuse to load arms shipment destined for Israel".

"This needs to be replicated across the world. If not now, when," read the caption of the post which Lena shared o her Instagram.

The actress who played Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones used hashtag #FreePalestine" in her caption.



