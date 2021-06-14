Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, match no 22

KARACHI: A confident Islamabad United will eye continuing their winning streak when they take on defending champions Karachi Kings in match number 22 of the Pakistan Super League today.

Islamabad is coming into this match with back-to-back victories. They made a strong comeback after losing the game against Lahore Qalandars on the first night after resumption of the tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Karachi Kings started the tournament as defending champions, but they were inconsistent this season and have won three games and lost as many as six so far. They’re currently placed 4th on the points table and any unfavourable result for the Kings against the United on Monday night can cause panic on their dugout.



The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 9pm.

