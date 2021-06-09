Selena Gomez confesses she wasn’t happy with her body at Met Gala 2015

Selena Gomez spoke about her biggest fashion moments of the past decade in a video filmed for Vogue

Pop icon Selena Gomez is getting candid about her struggles with body image and weight.

The 28-year-old Love You Like a Love Song singer spoke about her biggest fashion moments of the past decade in a video filmed for Vogue.

While reflecting on her time from Disney Channel to her latest De Una Vez music video, the singer got candid about her weight and body image and how she was largely unhappy with her body at the 2015 Met Gala.

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight. And I remember this night specifically, I didn't feel good about my body," said Gomez.

Selena Gomez said she was largely unhappy with her body at the 2015 Met Gala

"So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body,” she went on to say.

"I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well. That was one of the moments where I was like, 'I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I'm not’,” she said.

Gomez had said something similar during her 2019 premiere of The Dead Don’t Die in New York City.

"This was also a moment in my life where I had fluctuated in weight. I'm very honest with the people on my team, so I didn't want to wear anything tight. And then I tried this dress on and I felt so beautiful,” she said.