Tue Jun 08, 2021
June 8, 2021

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid venture out after singer's brawl in NYC

Tue, Jun 08, 2021
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted cruising around together in New York City

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid ventured out into New York City for the first time since the British singer was seen engaged in a brawl last week. 

The couple was spotted cruising around together for the first time since the former One Direction member was involved in a brawl outside a bar at the Big Apple.

Malik was reportedly smoking a cigarette outside Amsterdam Billiards Club when a group of guys exited the neighbouring bar. As per TMZ, an “altercation ensued” early morning as an unidentified man called Malik a homophobic slur. 

