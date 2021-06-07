Palestinian activist twins detained in east Jerusalem

Mona El-Kurd and her twin brother Mohammed El-Kurd. — Photos courtesy Middle East Eye & AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police on Sunday detained the prominent activist El-Kurd twins, whose campaign against the threatened expulsion of Palestinian families from homes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah has found a global audience.

On Sunday morning police arrested Mona el-Kurd, 23, at her home in Sheikh Jarrah, where a legal battle between Israeli settlers and several Palestinian families has crystallised anger over Israel's settlement movement.

They also left a summons for her twin brother, Muhammad, their father told AFP.

Israeli police told AFP that Mona was "suspected of having participated in riots and other recent incidents in Sheikh Jarrah".

They did not give details on the status of Mohammad, who had handed himself in after the summons, but family lawyer Nasser Odeh indicated that the 23-year-old remained under investigation.

Protesters had gathered outside the east Jerusalem police station, where their father, Nabil el-Kurd, told AFP said his daughter's arrest was part of "an operation to terrorise the parents, because the voice that emerged from the neighbourhood was thanks to its youth".

Protests in Sheikh Jarrah spread early last month into the city's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, sparking a crackdown by Israeli security forces against Palestinians there that further inflamed tensions.

Hamas, the group that controls the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, responded by launching rockets towards Israel on May 10.

What followed was 11 days of bombardments by Israeli forces in the Strip.



While Palestinians and their backers see the issue as a microcosm of Israeli efforts to push them out of the highly contested city, Jewish settlers and their supporters have labelled it a property dispute to be decided by Israeli courts.

Looming evictions



The el-Kurd twins, from one of the families that faces being ousted from their home, have led an active protest movement on the streets and online.

They have gained hundreds of thousands of followers on platforms including Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtags #SheikhJarrah and #SaveSheikhJarrah to bring their neighbourhood´s plight global attention.

Video posted online on Sunday showed Mona being led away in handcuffs.

Speaking to journalists outside the police station, their father said that Palestinian residents would stay in Sheikh Jarrah to "document the facts and show the terrorism practiced by the Israeli government."

"Our weapon is the tongue and the camera," he said. "Muhammad and Mona made the whole world turn around for our cause."

Last month, as tensions in Jerusalem mounted during the build-up to the Gaza fighting, the Israeli supreme court postponed a hearing in the Sheikh Jarrah cases until further notice.

Under Israeli law, if Jews can prove that their families lived in east Jerusalem before the 1948 Arab-Israeli war that created the state of Israel, they can request the "return" of their property, even if Palestinian families have been living there for decades.

Palestinians whose ancestors became refugees in the 1948 war have no means to retrieve their homes or land in modern-day Israel.

Israeli right groups Ir Amim says up to 1,000 Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and the nearby Silwan district face being displaced.

Journalist arrested



Sheikh Jarrah has also drawn the attention of press freedom watchdogs, as journalists say they have been targeted by police while trying to report on demonstrations there.

On Saturday Israeli forces arrested Al Jazeera reporter Givara Budeiri "in a brutal manner", the network said in a statement, adding that authorities had destroyed a videographer's camera as he was trying to work.

Budeiri was released from custody several hours after her arrest.

Al Jazeera television's acting director-general, Mostefa Souag, decried "the systematic targeting of our journalists", dubbing it "in total violation of all international conventions".

The Paris-headquartered Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has voiced concern over Israel´s "disproportionate use of force against journalists".

It criticised "attacks" on reporters filming in Sheikh Jarrah, the detention of Palestinian reporters, and the Jewish state's demolition of a tower in the besieged Gaza Strip where news outlets operated.

During their military campaign in Gaza, Israel levelled the 13-storey building that housed the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television along with the US news agency The Associated Press after warning the structure's owner to evacuate.

Israel defended the strike, alleging the building also hosted a Palestinian "terrorist" intelligence office.

Al Jazeera's Jerusalem bureau chief, Walid al-Omari, accused Israel of trying "to silence media that are witnessing, documenting and reporting the truth".