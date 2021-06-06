Nawaz Sharif attends university polo match of grandson Junaid Safdar

Former premier Nawaz Sharif watches Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar play polo at the University of Cambridge. Photos: Ali Dar

LONDON: PML-N supremo and Pakistan ex-premier Nawaz Sharif recently went to cheer for his grandson, Junaid Safdar, who played a polo match at the Guards Polo Club.

Junaid Safdar, who is the son of Maryam Nawaz, was playing the prestigious annual Oxford versus Cambridge Varsity Match. Junaid was representing the University of Cambridge.

Sharif was joined by several other family members. Nawaz Sharif was photographed at the event while he was sitting with his other grandson, Zayed Hussain, the son of Hussain Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz's son-in-law Ali Dar was also present, who posted the pictures from the polo ground on social media.

The match was won by Oxford in the end. Junaid’s horse was awarded the ‘Best Playing Pony’ Award as he scored all three goals for his side.

Junaid Safdar is currently a student of law at Cambridge University. It is believed that Junaid Safdar is only the second Pakistani to have played this match for the Cambridge team after Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi, who studied in Cambridge and played a match for the same team during his student years.

Junaid Safdar received his master's degree in International Relations (IR) from the London School of Economics (LSE) two years ago. He joined Cambridge University last year for the two-year-long course.

When he graduated from the LSE, his parents were unable to attend as they were on the Exit Control List (ECL) and remain so.

Junaid has graduated from Durham University with first-class honours in politics and obtained another master's degree from the University College London in 2017.