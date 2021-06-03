Demi Lovato slammed for promoting diet culture after the frozen yogurt ruckus

Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has riled up social media after a photo of circulating showed them accidentally promoting diet culture in spite of their past statements opposing it.



The former Disney star was photographed recently holding a microphone branded with Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar, after which fans were furious at them for promoting diet culture following the ruckus that broke out over their war with a frozen yogurt chain recently.

A Twitter user—while not using Lovato’s preferred they/them pronouns—said that the singer “sure is ok with attacking diet culture unless the diet culture lines her pockets” and went on to say that their fans should “stop trying to defend an unhinged adult woman.”

“Oh the irony…holding a microphone with Dr Pepper zero logo after she tried to destroy a frozen yogurt place for having sugar free options,” another user wrote.

“Lol so NOW she can pose with a zero sugar drink?” a third chimed in.