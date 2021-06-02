Jason Derulo shares adorable snap with baby boy in matching outfits

Jason Derulo exuded father son goals in his most recent snap with his adorable son.

Taking to Instagram, the Savage Love hit maker shared an adorable picture of him holding his newborn son Jason King.

But that it is not all, the photo screamed cuteness overload as father and son matched in the red shirt, black shorts outft.

"Oh imma love dressing Jason jr up like me,” he captioned the post.

The rapper welcomed his adorable son with girlfriend Jena Frumes on May 8.

