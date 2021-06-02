‘Friends’: How much were each of the cast members paid for the reunion?

The Friends reunion buzz had enveloped the entire globe last week with millions of fans excited to see their favourite stars back on screen together.



When all six of the stars from iconic comedy series from the nineties reunited for the first time in 17 years since the end of the show, their reunion was all anyone could talk about worldwide.

It was reported by Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were offered a whopping $1million for the HBO Max special but they all turned it down.

The stars then reached an agreement that each of them would at least be paid $2.5million after which they were ready to sit down and reminisce the ten years they spent together on the set of the show.

The reunion was shot on the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot and was more successful than anyone had anticipated.