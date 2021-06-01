Pakistani twitterati in frenzy after report of Babar Azam's marriage emerge

Pakistani captain Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Cricketer fans are tweeting and making speculations about Pakistani captain Babar Azam's marriage after a report of him getting hitched emerged on Tuesday.



Azam is set to marry his cousin next year, revealed sources on Tuesday. It has been agreed between the families of the cricketer and his cousin that the two will be married next year, confirmed sources.



The batsman has agreed to marry his paternal uncle's daughter, revealed sources.

Coincidentally, a day earlier, former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali had advised Azam to tie the knot.

Ali was hosting a question-and-answer session on Twitter. A fan asked Ali whether he had any advice for the incumbent skipper to which he responded:

"Shadi ker lay" (get married).

https://twitter.com/AzharAli_/status/1398993247985352707

Here's what Pakistanis have to say

Cousin marriage 'ka shikar'

A Twitter user said Azam, who hits world-class bowlers, has fallen "prey" to cousin marriage.

'Phuphi ki beti'?

"So babar azam got engaged to his phuphi (father's sister) ki beti?" asks a Twitter user.

'Who are we if he couldn't escape cousin marriage'

Another user said if Azam could not escape cousin marriage, then who are we.

Did Azam get phupo ki beti?

A netizen asked did Azam also get hitched to his aunt's daughter?

'Cousin marriage is permanent'

"Everything is temporary but cousin marriage is permanent," wrote a user.

'No escape from phupo ki bet'

A user said no matter how rich or famous a person is, they cannot escape their aunt's daughter.



