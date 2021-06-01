close
June 1, 2021

Rashid Khan leaves fans impressed after singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' song

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 01, 2021

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan can bamboozle batsmen around the world, that we know. However, many of us never knew he could carry a pitch so well. 

In a video uploaded by an account on Twitter, Khan can be seen singing the original soundtrack of the popular drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho

NaddyNadir was so impressed that he thought it was the voice of a professional singer. 

Ibad, so taken aback by Khan's melodious voice, thought for a moment that the cricketer was lip synching the original song. 

Aqib Siddiqui opined Khan was "pretty damn good". 

Last month, Lahore Qalandars confirmed Khan, who was recognised as ICC's T20I player of the decade, will be available for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches that will be played in Abu Dhabi.

Rashid earlier represented Qalandars in a couple of matches of the sixth edition in Karachi but then he had to leave for his national duty.

Lahore Qalandars are hopeful the Afghan leg spinner's availability will help them fill the void after unavailability of Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan. The Bangladeshi allrounder had decided to opt out of the league after being picked in Aprils replacement draft.

Qalandars COO Sameen Rana had expressed his delight over Rashid's return to the squad.

