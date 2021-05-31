Quetta Gladiator's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's flight to UAE delayed again

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's AFP photo.

KARACHI: Due to the unavailability of flights, Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s departure to Abu Dhabi has been delayed again on Monday.

Now, Sarfaraz is likely to leave for the United Arab Emirates tomorrow.

The former captain was earlier scheduled to fly to the UAE latest by tonight after the former national team captain was turned away by the immigration officials at Karachi airport over clearance issues a day earlier.

As per details, two flights of foreign airlines are scheduled to fly from Karachi to Abu Dhabi tomorrow via Doha and Bahrain.

The Quetta Gladiators’ skipper is likely to leave for the UAE on one of the two flights, sources said.



According to sources, the former national team skipper was previously traveling on his residence visa which is not valid anymore. However, he will now be travelling to Abu Dhabi on his visit visa which has been issued by the UAE authorities.

The former Pakistan skipper was scheduled to leave via a commercial flight at 4:00am on Sunday but was denied permission to take the flight.



The Gladiators skipper had returned to the hotel from the airport and is currently in quarantine.

