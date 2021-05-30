Heidi Klum embroiled in legal battle with estranged father

Heidi Klum "is embroiled in a legal battle" with her estranged father after he trademarked her teen daughter’s name.

According to The Mirror, Günther Klum’s move to trademark the model’s 17-year-old Leni Olumi Klum will cause problems for Heidi’s modeling career.

He has also reportedly trademarked her the teen’s nickname 'Mausekatze' - translated as 'Mousecat'.

Günther told the Sunday Mirror: "I requested the trademark of Leni months ago. She has her name from my mother Leni. The rights to the trademark Leni Klum are with me."

The model is attempting to regain the rights of her daughter and if the trademarking is found to be done with “malicious intent” he can face six months in jail or €250,000 (£214,808) fine.