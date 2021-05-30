close
Sun May 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 30, 2021

Kanye West wears strange full-face cover as he hits Los Angeles

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 30, 2021

American rapper came back to Los Angeles however he wore a strange bag-like cover over his face.

The 43-year-old singer donned the bizarre full-face cover in a bid to go incognito away from the scanning eyes of the photographers.

Kanye West has hit the roads in Los Angeles for the first time in months as he spends most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming. He keeps himself busy away from Los Angeles ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him in February.

Despite his full-face covering, he was recognised by the news-hungry photographers. The singer was seen rocking his signature Yeezys, a navy-blue T-shirt, and a pair of denim jeans.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children who are currently living with Kim in Los Angeles.

Latest News

More From Entertainment