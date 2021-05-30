Kanye West wears strange full-face cover as he hits Los Angeles

American rapper came back to Los Angeles however he wore a strange bag-like cover over his face.

The 43-year-old singer donned the bizarre full-face cover in a bid to go incognito away from the scanning eyes of the photographers.

Kanye West has hit the roads in Los Angeles for the first time in months as he spends most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming. He keeps himself busy away from Los Angeles ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him in February.

Despite his full-face covering, he was recognised by the news-hungry photographers. The singer was seen rocking his signature Yeezys, a navy-blue T-shirt, and a pair of denim jeans.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children who are currently living with Kim in Los Angeles.