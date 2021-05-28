Twitter reacts to 'Friends' reunion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc reunited for special episode of "Friends" on Thursday, taking fans of the hit TV series on a sentimental journey down memory lane.
The reunion special on HBO Max brought the actors back to the set for a tearful get-together 17 years after the final episode of the show.
Here are some reactions to the reunion of the popular comedy show: