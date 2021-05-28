Lady Gaga drops ‘Born This Way’ reimagined album

Lyricist and singer Lady Gaga recently turned to social media and unveiled her plans to drop a complete reimagined version of her 2011 album Born This Way.

The album release is set to coincide with the 10 year anniversary of the track and is even said to contain a total of 14 songs as well as a second disc of tracks for the hit masterpiece.



Gaga announced the news on Instagram with a caption that read, “Introducing Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special edition of the album in new packaging that will be available on June 18!”

Check it out below:



