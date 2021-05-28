'Dirilis:Ertugru'l: Aslihan Hatun actress praises Pakistani fashion designer Maria B

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Thursday said she's in love with "Maria B" as she wore the popular Pakistani brand for her latest phot0-shoot.

The actress who plays Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" looked stunning in her pictures shared on Instagram .

Her post elicited response from Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and famous fashion designer Maria B, the owner of the famous clothing brand.

"Beautiful," wrote Ayeza Khan while commenting on Gulsim's picture. Maria told the Turkish actress that she looks stunning and "red is your color".

Gulsim Ali's plays an important role in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul. Her character is introduced in the season three of the popular show which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.