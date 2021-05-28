close
Thu May 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugru'l: Aslihan Hatun actress praises Pakistani fashion designer Maria B

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 28, 2021

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Thursday said she's in love with "Maria  B" as she wore  the popular Pakistani brand  for her latest phot0-shoot.

The  actress who plays Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" looked stunning in her pictures shared on Instagram .

Her post elicited response from Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and famous fashion designer Maria   B, the owner of  the famous clothing brand.

"Beautiful," wrote  Ayeza Khan while commenting on Gulsim's picture. Maria  told the Turkish actress that she looks  stunning  and "red is your  color".

Gulsim Ali's plays an important role in the historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul. Her   character is introduced in the season three of the popular show which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.

