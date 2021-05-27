Eminem leaves fans excited as he announces to release remix of 'Killer'

Eminem on Thursday left his fans excited as he announced that he is releasing a remix of his song "Killer".

The Detroit rapper took to Twitter to make the announcement . He also tagged rappers Jack Harlow and Cordae, without revealing whether he has collaborated with them.

“Killer” is the 13th track off Eminem’s 2020 project Music to Be Murdered By: Side B. Produced by the popular hip-hop producer d.a got that dope who also produced some other tracks of the project, most notably “Godzilla”.



On the track, Eminem raps about his fortune and success through out his career while paying homage to multiple tracks and artists that helped him along the way. All the while Em frequently references famous serial killers for he is a true Killer of the industry!"