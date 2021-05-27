close
Web Desk
May 27, 2021

Eminem leaves fans excited as he announces to release remix of 'Killer'

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021

Eminem on Thursday left his fans excited as he announced  that he is releasing   a remix of his song "Killer".

The Detroit rapper took to Twitter   to make the announcement . He also tagged rappers Jack Harlow and  Cordae, without revealing whether he has collaborated with them.

“Killer” is the 13th track off Eminem’s 2020 project Music to Be Murdered By: Side B. Produced by the popular hip-hop producer d.a got that dope who also produced some other tracks of the project, most notably “Godzilla”.

On the track, Eminem raps about his fortune and success through out his career while paying homage to multiple tracks and artists that helped him along the way. All the while Em frequently references famous serial killers for he is a true Killer of the industry!"

