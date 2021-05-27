PSL 2021: Fate of remaining matches in doldrums

File photo

KARACHI: The fate of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) in Abu Dhabi is in the doldrums as the organisers are in a fix due to operational and logistical issues.

The PCB held an emergency meeting with the franchise owners earlier today and shared the developments after it.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the PCB said the franchises were updated on the unanticipated delays in the grant of landing permissions for chartered flights from India and South Africa.

“The PCB is exploring all possible solutions to overcome these hurdles," the statement read, adding that flights from Karachi and Lahore will depart today as per schedule.

Sources said that the broadcast crew from India and South Africa was not given permission to land in Abu Dhabi and now the PCB will make alternative arrangements and officials from those countries which are not on the red list will be engaged for the league.

"The visas of at least four individuals are still awaited and they will depart for Abu Dhabi later."

The statement added that holding the remaining 20 PSL matches was proving difficult under the current circumstances.



According to sources, another meeting of the PCB and franchise owners will be held in the evening.

Departure delayed again

The departure of chartered flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the remaining matches of the PSL has been delayed multiple times due to some technical reasons.

This is the third time the players and officials' departure for the UAE has been postponed.

The flight was previously scheduled to leave for the UAE at 8:00 am on Wednesday, which was later rescheduled to Thursday, 3 pm.

And now the players and officials present at the hotels in Karachi and Lahore will fly for the UAE at 5pm.

Two chartered flights carrying over 230 passengers — including cricketers, support staff, PCB officials and the production crew — will depart from Karachi and Lahore for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.



The board is planning to start the PSL remainders from 5th June but a final schedule is expected to be announced today.

'All good'

Meanwhile, cricket commentator Ramiz Raja has said that they will leave for the airport at 3pm.

"Lot of speculation regarding the PSL on TV news channels. Latest on PSL travel is that we are moving out from the hotel at 3pm to go to the airport. So all is good."