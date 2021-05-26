close
Wed May 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 26, 2021

Take a look at Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez's wedding

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 26, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande sent fans into frenzy after she gave them a much awaited glimpse of her wedding.

The Love Me Harder hit-maker tied the knot with luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a super-intimate wedding ceremony attended by around 20 people only.

The intimate photos showed the singer dressed in a strapless white dress with her signature ponytail but this time styled with a veil.

The stunning photos were sure to drop jaws as fans showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment