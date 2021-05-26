Take a look at Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez's wedding

Vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande sent fans into frenzy after she gave them a much awaited glimpse of her wedding.

The Love Me Harder hit-maker tied the knot with luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a super-intimate wedding ceremony attended by around 20 people only.

The intimate photos showed the singer dressed in a strapless white dress with her signature ponytail but this time styled with a veil.

The stunning photos were sure to drop jaws as fans showered her with compliments.

Take a look:







