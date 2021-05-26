Take a look at Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez's wedding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande sent fans into frenzy after she gave them a much awaited glimpse of her wedding.
The Love Me Harder hit-maker tied the knot with luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a super-intimate wedding ceremony attended by around 20 people only.
The intimate photos showed the singer dressed in a strapless white dress with her signature ponytail but this time styled with a veil.
The stunning photos were sure to drop jaws as fans showered her with compliments.
