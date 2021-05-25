Bella Hadid refuses to be cowed down

Bella Hadid remains defiant as critics targets her for speaking against Israel.

The model on Tuesday shared a picture of a placard she had held at a pro-Palestine rally during a protest against Israeli aggression.

Bella, her sister Gigi Hadid and British singer Dua Lipa were recently linked with Hamas in an advertisement published in the New York Times for raising their voice against the brutalities meted out to the people of Palestine.

The three celebrities reacted strongly to the ad attacking them in the leading US newspaper.

They dismissed the allegations levelled against them in the advert and called for an end to Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

Bella Hadid continues to use her social media accounts to speak for the liberation of Palestine even after the publication of the NYT ad.

In her recent post, the daughter of Palestinian father posted the picture of a placard that read, "It's Free Palestine, Till Palestine Is Free".