BTS make history with ‘Butter’ music video hours after debut

South Korean hotshots BTS recently achieved a major milestone with the release of their brand new music video Butter barely 24 hours after release.
Within 20 hours of its debut the song managed to generate a total of 134,203,316 views and simultaneously became the fastest MV in YouTube’s history to break the record.