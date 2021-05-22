close
Sat May 22, 2021
Web Desk
May 22, 2021

BTS make history with 'Butter' music video hours after debut

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021
BTS make history with ‘Butter’ music video hours after debut

South Korean hotshots BTS recently achieved a major milestone with the release of their brand new music video Butter barely 24 hours after release.

Within 20 hours of its debut the song managed to generate a total of 134,203,316 views and simultaneously became the fastest MV in YouTube’s history to break the record.

Check it out below:


