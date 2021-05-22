Prince Harry admits he fears losing Meghan Markle the same way he lost Diana

Prince Harry confessed recently that he has qualms about his wife Meghan Markle's fate being similar to the one his late mother Princess Diana had.



The Duke of Sussex admitted to Oprah Winfrey that he fears Meghan will be “chased to her death” just like the late Princess of Wales was, during the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry. My father [Prince Charles] used to say to me …’Well, it was like that for me. So it’s going to be like that for you,'” said Harry.

The prince added that the advice he got “didn’t make sense” as he stayed put about “breaking the cycle” of “suffering” within the royal family.