close
Fri May 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 22, 2021

Cardi B looks unrecognizable in hoodie as she appears at JFK Airport in NY City

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021

Cardi B was looking unrecognizable in a hoodie and face covering as she kept a low profile during her appearance at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday morning.

The 28-year-old rapper   kept her hood up and face covered as she strolled along the travel hub's walkways.

The singer, who is busy in working on songs for her upcoming second studio album, was  looking a fitness diva  in sportswear.

The WAP hitmaker was dressed in a sizable navy blue  hoodie that covered much of her shapely frame as she made her way through the airport. She paired it with fitting bright pink joggers that stood out from the dark tone of her sweater.

The songstress was also seen wearing a pair of fuzzy black slippers while spending time in the travel center.

Cardi B  notably obscured her face with a large pair of sunglasses and a sizable gray facial covering, and she kept her hood up as well, wearing a pair of fuzzy black slippers while spending time in the travel center.

Latest News

More From Entertainment