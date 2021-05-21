Prince Harry pours cold water on hopes for reconciliation with royal family

Prince Harry has poured more cold water on all hopes for his reconciliation with the royal family with his latest remarks made during his talk with Oprah Winfrey.



The prince talked against his family as he launched his new career as a Hollywood producer on Friday with the broadcast of a documentary series with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke's return to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral prayers of his grandfather Prince Philip raised hopes of reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family.

According to UK's Daily Express, Harry "described how he and Meghan Markle felt “completely helpless” as royals, alleging they were met with “total silence or total neglect” whenever they "asked for help"



Commenting on Harry's remarks, royal correspondent Richard Palmer wrote, "And so it continues. No sign of reconciliation in the Royal Family."

The five-part documentary marks Harry’s first outing as a producer since he and his wife Meghan quit their duties as members of the British royal family and moved to California last year. They have since signed production deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry said that telling his own story “was a very easy decision because I do this to serve other people and to be able to share that story, knowing the positive impact that it will have. Even if it’s just for one person, it’s worth it.”