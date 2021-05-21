close
Fri May 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 21, 2021

Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy's 'horrendous, volatile' relationship unearthed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 21, 2021

Prince Harry and  ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy were thought to have a volatile relationship.

According to author, reporter Richard Kay, the two, who dated for seven years between 2004 and 2011, were great lovers but had apparent issues in their relationship.

“It is a real love match," he said.

“The passion is there, the tension is visible, there is electricity and sparks flying everywhere.

“You can tell that they have a very volatile relationship, horrendous shouting matches, screaming rows but then, they get back together again and I would say out of all of the royal romances going on theirs' was the real true thing.

“It is the real deal and I suspect that if unless something catastrophic happens they will marry - but it will be a very tempestuous marriage.”

