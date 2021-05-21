Naomi Campbell on motherhood dreams: ‘I’ve wanted it for so long’

A source recently stepped forward with news regarding Naomi Campbell’s motherhood plans and left fans on the edges of their seats with revelations.

The claim was brought forward during an insider’s interview with People magazine and they were even quoted saying, “She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years.”

The source also concluded by saying, “And anyone who's surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn't know Naomi Campbell. Hasn't she redefined everything she's ever touched?”