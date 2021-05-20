close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 20, 2021

Demi Moore claims Ashton Kutcher had no intentions of saving their marriage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 20, 2021
Demi Moore detailed how their relationship fell apart and how Ashton Kutcher had no interest in saving it

American actor Demi Moore spoke in detail about how her marriage with Ashton Kutcher fell apart in her memoir. 

Moore's book, titled  Inside Out, detailed how their relationship fell apart and how The Ranch actor had no interest in saving their marriage.

Moore wrote that she told her ex-husband: “We’re married. That’s not how we do things. How did we go from having issues we need to work on to ‘I’m moving out?’“

“I could feel he was withholding something,” added Moore.

“It didn’t matter. Ashton didn’t really want to work on our relationship. He was done. I was still very much in our marriage, but I was in it alone now,” she added. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment