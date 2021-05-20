Demi Moore claims Ashton Kutcher had no intentions of saving their marriage

Demi Moore detailed how their relationship fell apart and how Ashton Kutcher had no interest in saving it

American actor Demi Moore spoke in detail about how her marriage with Ashton Kutcher fell apart in her memoir.

Moore's book, titled Inside Out, detailed how their relationship fell apart and how The Ranch actor had no interest in saving their marriage.

Moore wrote that she told her ex-husband: “We’re married. That’s not how we do things. How did we go from having issues we need to work on to ‘I’m moving out?’“

“I could feel he was withholding something,” added Moore.

“It didn’t matter. Ashton didn’t really want to work on our relationship. He was done. I was still very much in our marriage, but I was in it alone now,” she added.