Ryan Eggold wants fans to join the Palestinian cause after Israel’s attacks on Gaza

Ryan Eggold shared a crowd-funding post by Medical Aid Pal calling for help in getting medical supplies for Gaza

Hollywood star Ryan Eggold is standing against the brutal aggression by the Israeli forces against Palestinians by helping raise money for the people of Gaza.

The 36-year-old Black List actor, turned to his Instagram and urged his fans to donate to the Palestinian cause as the occupied region faces a violent crackdown and continuous airstrikes by Israel.

The New Amsterdam star shared a crowd-funding post by Medical Aid Pal calling for help in getting medical supplies for Gaza on an urgent basis as the death toll and number of injured people rises.

A number of bigwigs have voiced their support for Palestine and called out Israel for attacking innocent children and civilians. Gigi and Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Mark Ruffalo, John Oliver, Idris Elba, Zayn Malik, The Weeknd, Viola Davis, Roger Waters and many others have expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people falling prey to Israeli oppression.