Tue May 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 19, 2021

Dua Lipa reacts as 'Levitating' tops Billboard Canadian Hot 100

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 19, 2021

British singer Dua Lipa on Tuesday expressed love for her fans in Canada where her song 'Levitating' remained number 1 for the third consecutive weak.

According to Dua, 'Levitating', which also features DaBaby, is number 1 on Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

Sharing the chart on her Instagram story, the singer expressed love for her fans with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the singer continues to raise her voice for the people of Palestine in the wake of latest attacks from Israel. 

