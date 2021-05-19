Dua Lipa reacts as 'Levitating' tops Billboard Canadian Hot 100

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British singer Dua Lipa on Tuesday expressed love for her fans in Canada where her song 'Levitating' remained number 1 for the third consecutive weak.
According to Dua, 'Levitating', which also features DaBaby, is number 1 on Billboard Canadian Hot 100.
Sharing the chart on her Instagram story, the singer expressed love for her fans with a heart emoji.
Meanwhile, the singer continues to raise her voice for the people of Palestine in the wake of latest attacks from Israel.