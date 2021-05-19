Dua Lipa reacts as 'Levitating' tops Billboard Canadian Hot 100

British singer Dua Lipa on Tuesday expressed love for her fans in Canada where her song 'Levitating' remained number 1 for the third consecutive weak.

According to Dua, 'Levitating', which also features DaBaby, is number 1 on Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

Sharing the chart on her Instagram story, the singer expressed love for her fans with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the singer continues to raise her voice for the people of Palestine in the wake of latest attacks from Israel.