Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly call it quits on relationship after one year

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have decided to part ways after one year of dating.

The news comes after The Daily Show host splashed out eight figures on a massive Bel Air house.

A source told ET that the couple, despite never publicly confirming their relationship, decided to end their relationship after a year.

"Minka and Trevor have broken up," the source says. "Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart."

Kelly has been "leaning on friends, traveling and keeping busy since their split," while he ex "has been doing his own thing too."

While Noah had previously declared that he would never live with a girlfriend, his move to purchase the six-bedroom home came as a major indication that things were getting serious.

About the purchase, a source told People: “They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple.”